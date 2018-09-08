WATCH: Crews install large pedestrian bridge at Salt Lake Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Construction crews moved and put into place a 560 foot-long passenger bridge for the new Salt Lake City International Airport.

The bridge will connect the airport's new terminal building with existing concourses, Salt Lake City Airport said in a tweet Friday.

The new terminal building is set to be completed in 2020.

"Building a new terminal complex is a massive undertaking, but the end result will be well worth the effort," "The New SLC" wrote on its' website. "Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) serves more than 24 million passengers a year from facilities that were designed 50 years ago, which were intended to serve half as many travelers."

no local tax dollars are being used for the redevelopment