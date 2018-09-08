× Two arrested for allegedly breaking into LDS Church, tearing hymnbooks, spraying fire extinguishers

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s chapel in Spanish Fork on Aug. 27, and causing a “significant amount of damage.”

Kevin Hayes, 20, and Thomas Anderson, 23, were identified through video footage and forensic evidence as suspects in the alleged break-in and vandalism, Spanish Fork Police said in a news release.

When investigating the burglary, officers said they found hymn books ripped in half, pictures taken off the walls and broken and fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the church.

Church officials told police that damage from the burglary was estimated to be at $10,000.

Both were Hayes and Anderson were booked into the Utah County Jail for 3rd-degree felony burglary and 2nd-degree felony criminal mischief.

Anderson was arrested in Orem earlier this year for allegedly punching two cats in the mouth on two different occasions.