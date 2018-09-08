× Police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen walking dog in Sevier County

RICHFIELD, Utah — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen walking her dog in Richfield Saturday.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, the girl, identified as Syndi Dennett was last seen walking a small Yorkie near 100 South Main St.

Sydni was described as 5 foot 2 and 175 pounds. She has medium brown hair and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid long sleeve shirt, with blue jeans and flip-flops.

Anyone with knowledge on Sydni whereabouts was asked to contact 435-896-6471.