Police: one fatality confirmed in rollover crash in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Police say a woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 in South Jordan near Mountainview Corridor and South Jordan Parkway.

Sgt. Sam Winkler from the South Jordan Police Department said the woman was heading southbound in an SUV on Mountainview Corridor when she over corrected and rolled the vehicle.

They said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV. Police said they noticed a child’s car seat, but after investigating they found no child was in the vehicle at the time.

Police said based on their investigation they believe that speed was a factor. They are still investigating into whether or not distraction or impairment could have been a cause.

The South Jordan Police Department is not releasing any more information about the victim until her family has been notified.