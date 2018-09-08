× One person dead and two injured during crash in Lehi, according to police

LEHI, Utah – A collision between a dump truck and black sedan resulted in one fatality.

Police say it happened on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the intersection of 2300 West and Pioneer Crossing in Lehi around 7:45 a.m.

Sgt. Robert Marshall from the Lehi Police Department said the dump truck was heading north, while the black sedan was traveling east. They say the dump truck was starting to roll through a green light when it was struck by the black sedan.

The accident left one person dead, and two other people with minor injuries.

The black sedan is completely totaled, while the dump truck has severe damage.

Police say they are still investigating but believe that speed was not a factor. Police are in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

Crews are continuing to clean up the surrounding area. Fox 13 will update this story as more information comes in.