New German-inspired beer garden in Salt Lake City struggling to get a permanent liquor license that fits its business model

When designing Mountain West Hard Cider’s new patio, owners Jeff and Jennifer Carleton wanted to re-create an outdoor venue reminiscent of an Old World German beer garden. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

They brought in long, communal tables and bought a large tentlike awning to create shade. They landscaped with gravel walkways, wood planter boxes and hanging flower baskets. They also invited a rotating list of food trucks to park on-site and serve everything from pizza to curry, depending on the day.

The only thing this 8,000-square-foot patio — dubbed The Garten — doesn’t have is a permanent liquor license from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

