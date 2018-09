× More than 1,500 customers without power in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — More than 1,500 people were without power in Sandy, Rocky Mountain Power wrote in a tweet Saturday.

As of 6:00 p.m., the outage was affecting 1,593 customers.

The cause of the outage was under investigation. Rocky Mountain Power said many customers affected would be without power until approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

