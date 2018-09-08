× A sign that election campaigns are breaking the law? Look around next time you’re driving on Utah highways.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports there are signs that some political campaigns are breaking the law — even a few for candidates seeking Salt Lake County’s top law enforcement positions of sheriff and district attorney.

They are the campaign placards sprouting up on overpasses, pedestrian bridges and highway boundary fences.

“Technically, they are breaking the law. It is illegal to post those types of signs in our rights of way if they haven’t been approved…. And we never approve them,” says John Gleason, spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation.

