Woods Cross Police Chief Greg Butler resigns

WOODS CROSS, Utah — The chief of police for Woods Cross resigned effective Wednesday, city officials confirmed Friday.

Gary Uresk, Woods Cross City Administrator, said some differences of opinion led to a “parting of ways” and Chief Greg Butler resigned effective September 5.

Uresk said the city and Butler mutually agreed to part ways and declined to provide any further details about the differences of opinion that led to the chief’s resignation.

It was not immediately clear if the city has appointed an interim police chief or when the search for a new chief will begin.

According to a bio page on the department’s website, Butler has been a police officer for 30 years and worked with the Bountiful and West Jordan Police departments prior to joining the department in Woods Cross. He also previously served as the Chief of Police in Montpelier, Idaho.

Woods Cross Police directed inquiries to the city. Fox 13 News has reached out to Butler for comment.