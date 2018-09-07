× Woman seriously injured in SLC kidnapping attempt, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday night in connection with a kidnapping attempt and assault in Salt Lake City.

According to a probable cause statement, 28-year-old Ousmane Camara is accused of approaching a woman on Redwood Rd., striking her in the face and pulling her across the street.

Some bystanders at a nearby coffee shop, at 996 N Redwood Rd., saw what was happening and stopped the abduction attempt, the statement said.

Camara then retreated into the coffee shop, police said, and officers took him into custody.

“[The victim] sustained serious facial injuries and needed to be transported to the hospital,” an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in the probable cause statement.

Camara faces a second-degree felony charge of kidnapping and a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.