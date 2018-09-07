Wanted with Scott McKane: Burglary, copper theft and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted for a string of thefts in West Valley City. Anyone with information on the suspect, who appeared in surveillance footage to be a Latino male in his 30's or 40's, was asked to call (801) 840-4000.

Police in Hurricane released photos of two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into several businesses and stealing items. Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call (435) 635-9663.

Police in Stockton released surveillance footage of a suspect, who was allegedly connected to a theft of copper wire. In the video the suspect can be seen walking on what appears to be a truck in a gravel yard. Anyone with information can contact the Stockton Police Department at (435) 882-3877.