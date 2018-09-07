Utah State Fair features ‘jazzercising’ butter cows

SALT LAKE CITY — This year’s butter cow features something a little special: colored butter.

Debbie Brown and Matt McNaughtan finished this year’s sculpture just hours ago. Brown has been sculpting the Utah State Fair cows for 21 years, ever since the Dairy Farmers of Utah started the annual exhibit.

Inspired by this year’s theme, “Dairy Doing a Body Good,” Brown and McNaughtan knew they wanted to depict cows doing jazzercise – complete with colored leg warmers and sweatbands.

