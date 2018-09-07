The Original Belle and Beast Sing for The Place!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah tracked down some big stars at Fan-X, which is happening now through Sept. 8, 2018 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

First, Budah bumped into Rainn Wilson ("The Office") and John Wesley Shipp ("The Flash"). Then, he pulled in two stars that made Amanda and Chelsie's childhood dreams come!

"Gaston, you're positively primeval," came the familiar voice.

"Good morning, Belle," chimed another recognizable voice.

Budah introduced famed voice actors as Paige O'Hara and Robby Benson, the voices of Belle and The Beast, respectively, from Disney's original "Beauty and the Beast."

What happened next made Amanda and Chelsie tear up with joy! Budah surprised them both by asking Paige and Robby to sing some bars from the "Belle" song, to which they obliged!

Feel free to watch the clip for yourself, and you can catch more celebrities at the fan convention by buying tickets at www.fanxsaltlake.com.