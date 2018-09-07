The Basics of Pickling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Basic Brine

1 part vinegar

2 parts water

⅓ part salt

⅓ part sugar

⅓ part spices

Pickled Red onions

1 red onion sliced thin, (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup white wine vinegar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 cups water

2 teaspoon salt

1 clove of garlic sliced thin

1 teaspoon peppercorns

Pickled Cucumbers

1 cup white wine vinegar

⅓ cup sugar

2 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon fresh dill

1 clove sliced garlic

1 teaspoon peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Pickled Carrots

1 cup white wine vinegar

⅓ cup sugar

2 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

2 thinly sliced carrots julienned

1 sliced jalapeno

1 thinly sliced garlic clove

Directions:

1. To make the brine: bring vinegar, water, salt and sugar to a light boil and medium high heat. Boil until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved into the liquid. Once dissolved, remove from heat and let sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.

2. To pickle the vegetable: Fill a large mason jar about 3/4 full with desired vegetable and spices. Fill the remainder of the jar completely with the liquid and close with lid.

3. Refrigerate the jar for up to 2 months. The longer the vegetables sit in the solution, the more acidic they will get.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different spices and and levels of acidity and sugar. Enjoy!

