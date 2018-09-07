Survey finds average NFL viewer will drink $200 in booze this season, over half admit to double-dipping chips

SALT LAKE CITY — As the NFL season begins in earnest this weekend, and you gather around your television to watch a double-header on Fox 13, here’s some food for thought.

With the NFL kicking off on Sunday, this is the first official wall-to-wall football weekend of the year! And if you’re one of the millions who plan to watch a college and/or NFL game this weekend, then you might want to pay attention to some new stats from Groupon.

The e-commerce marketplace interviewed 2,000 people about their football game-watching habits and found some pretty fascinating, and maybe slightly revolting, tidbits on what people do while watching their favorite team:

55% of people admitted to double dipping a chip, with men and Millennials more likely to be double dippers.

People consume an average of 18 chips in a single setting.

The average person consumes 12 dozen wings, 7 pizzas and $200 worth of alcohol throughout the entire football season.

While people narrowly prefer bone-in wings to boneless wings, Midwesterners, Westerners and Gen-Xers prefer boneless.

Finally, two-thirds of people surveyed prefer to watch games at home or at a party.

Wherever you plan to watch the game, Groupon has you covered this football season and can help you score big with deals on team swag, Groupon+ food deals on wings, pizza and alcohol that you can load directly to your credit card and even discounted game tickets.