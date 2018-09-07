Singer Alex Boye and the community of Herriman join forces in musical project with powerful message of hope regarding suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- British-American singer and actor Alex Boye's new song and music video has a strong message of hope for those struggling with thoughts of suicide or those who have had a friend or loved one take his or her own life.

It's called, "Bend Not Break," and the well known LDS entertainer filmed the music video with several hundred people in Herriman.

The community and the high school there have grieved together through several teenage suicides over the past year or so.

Boye joined Tamara Vaifanua and Dora Scheidell on Fox 13 News Live at Four to talk about his new project and the hopes he has for it.

He brought along a special friend, Judi Van Eperson, who knows all too well about the impacts of suicide, having a son who took his own life.

Here's the song and video from Alex Boye's Youtube page.