Ohio teacher suspended for giving test with questions about incest

HILLIARD, Ohio – An Ohio teacher has been suspended after giving students an online “Moral Foundations Test” that included questions about incest.

The teacher gave students the 36-question, online quiz that is designed to rank a person’s moral or political leaning, according to WSYX.

Most of the questions are innocuous, but a few dealt with incest.

A reporter read some of the questions to parents – and got shocked responses.

“Using both a condom and a pill, a brother and sister decided that they want to…” she started reading before a parent reacted.

“Oh my gosh! Ok. Ok. No! I would absolutely not let my college son… That’s… No,” the woman told WSYX.

She read a second question to another parent. “A man orders a custom-built sex doll designed to look just like his niece…”

“That’s just sick! Sick!” the man responded.

The Hilliard City School District released the following statement: