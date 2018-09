× Officials determine Pole Creek fire as ‘lightning caused,’ continue to monitor it

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Officials determined that lightning caused the Pole Creek fire, which is currently burning around 4,000 square feet.

The area surrounding the fire, south of Summitt trail in Juab County, is not closed to recreation but taking caution and avoiding the fire area is advised.

Firefighters are doing their best to contain the fire while still allowing it enhance natural wildlife.