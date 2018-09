Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- As Baby Boomers age, they are transitioning from the "Do it yourself" generation to the "Do it for me" generation.

Because of that, many industries and businesses are adapting to take advantage of new opportunities.

Boomers are the fastest growing and wealthiest demographic in the country, and along with their sheer numbers, that makes them real players in the nation's economy.

Find out which Utah businesses are already seeing a windfall from the changes.