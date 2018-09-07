Alzheimer’s is Utah’s 4th Leading Cause of Death: How One Event is Creating Hope for those Affected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation, but here in Utah, it's the fourth leading cause of death. In fact, one in three seniors over 85 will die of the illness, and one in ten folks over 65 will suffer from it.

Ronnie Daniel, the executive director of the Utah Alzheimer's Association, said it's a very common condition that touches many families, including his own. He said his grandfather suffered from it, which makes Daniel even more committed to raising money for research to find a cure.

There is currently no cure, but Daniel hopes events such as the upcoming End Alzheimer's walks will help raise awareness and money to find one.

The Utah Alzheimer's Association has eight walk events, which are happening in Logan, Ogden, Farmington, Salt Lake City, Park City, Daybreak, Provo and St. George. You can learn more, including how to organize your own team as well as make donations, at alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer's Association offers services to those living with this illness and their caregivers at no cost. You can contact them via their helpline at 800-272-3900.