3 Hacks to Easy Sugar Cookies, Plus the Recipe for Buttercream Frosting

If you want cookies that are as soft, pretty and tasty as Linzy Coonradt's, you're going to have to stock up on your tools.

Coonradt, who runs Linzy Cakes and Company, says she swears by the following tools to get her signature soft sugar cookie every time:

A French rolling pin (it's stainless steel) like this one (https://www.amazon.com/Professional-French-Rolling-Pin-Baking/dp/B01D7LLXW2/ref=pd_bxgy_79_img_2?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B01D7LLXW2&pd_rd_r=ba045bf8-b2e6-11e8-b96a-75051c3f57a5&pd_rd_w=MClG8&pd_rd_wg=OCwzy&pf_rd_i=desktop-dp-sims&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_p=6725dbd6-9917-451d-beba-16af7874e407&pf_rd_r=5C2C3GTF9E1G29VC1T6T&pf_rd_s=desktop-dp-sims&pf_rd_t=40701&psc=1&refRID=5C2C3GTF9E1G29VC1T6T) A silicone baking/rolling mat, like this one (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07H5JKBC2/ref=s9_acsd_newrz_hd_bw_b1DMt_c_x_w/144-7308421-9471541?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-8&pf_rd_r=G8B5FBM17Q515B6V6BGG&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=11bbdaa7-0055-5fc9-a51a-752bc01a9a79&pf_rd_i=289719) Silicone rolling strips for even cookies, like this one (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FETB2ZS/ref=sspa_dk_detail_4?psc=1&pd_rd_i=B01FETB2ZS)

Coonradt says whether you use Royal Icing or Buttercream frosting, to use a tip-less bag to dispense it so you can cut the right-sized hole for what you need.

Now here is promised recipe for a Buttercream Frosting that's light, creamy and fluffy. It's especially good for cakes and cupcakes, and works great for decorative projects.

Classic Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Original Author: SAVORY SWEET LIFE / ALICE CURRAH

Prep time: 5 mins Total time: 5 mins

Serves: 2.5 CUPS

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks or ½ pound), softened (but not melted!) Ideal texture should be like soft serve ice cream.

3-4 cups confectioners (powdered) sugar, SIFTED

¼ teaspoon table salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Up to 4 tablespoons heavy cream, half and half, or milk **heavy cream is best

Instructions

Beat the softened butter for a minutes with a mixer using the paddle attachment on medium speed.

Turn off the mixer and add the 3 cups of sifted powdered sugar and turn your mixer on the lowest speed (so the sugar doesn`t blow everywhere) until the sugar has been incorporated with the butter. The mixture will look clumpy - don`t worry, it`s suppose to!

Increase mixer speed to medium and add the vanilla extract, salt, and 2 tablespoons of cream and beat for 2-3 minutes until it is whipped, fluffy, and creamy in appearance.

If your frosting needs a more stiff consistency, add remaining sugar. If your frosting needs to be thinned out, add remaining cream 1 tablespoons at a time.

You can find Linzy on Instagram.com/linzycakesandco or email her at linzycakesandco@gmail.com.