12-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by school bus in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a school bus in Roy Friday afternoon.

Roy Police say it happened in the area of 2500 West and 5175 South around 2:40 p.m.

The boy suffered critical injuries and to the Roy Campus of Davis Hospital.

From there, he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Lane Findlay, Public Information Officer with the Weber School District confirmed that students were on the bus at the time, but none was injured.

The students were released to their parents or taken home by another school bus.

Roy Police are investigating the incident to determine just what happened.