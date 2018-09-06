× Water main break forces road closure in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A water main break in downtown Midvale has forced officials to close part of Main St.

According to a tweet from Midvale City, the break occurred near Main St. and Center St., and it has forced the closure of Main St. between Center St. and 9th Ave.

“Water service has been shut off while crews are working to repair the line. We anticipate 4-6 hours for repairs,” the tweet said.

The cause of the break has not been released.