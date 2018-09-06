SUV smashes into side of home in Roy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- Police are investigating after an SUV smashed into the side of a home in Roy early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the crash near 3700 West and 5900 South just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fox 13 News viewer Chelle Davis sent several photos of the scene, saying the driver of the SUV slammed into the front of her home.

Davis said the impact did serious damage to the home and that the driver fled from the scene after the crash.

Police have not yet confirmed what led to the crash or if they are searching for a suspect.