Salt Lake County health authority endorses Medicaid expansion, stays neutral on medical marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY — The largest public health policy board in Utah has voted to support a citizen ballot initiative expanding Medicaid in Utah, but remain neutral on medical marijuana.

At its monthly meeting on Thursday, the Salt Lake County Board of Health voted unanimously to support Proposition 3, which expands medicaid. But after a lot of debate, the board opted not to take a position on Proposition 2.

“You can’t call it medicine,” Dr. William Cosgrove told the board. “I’d be happy if it would legalize herbal concoctions. I’m uncomfortable with calling it medicine.”

Others pointed out medical cannabis could benefit some people, but were uncomfortable with the dispensing provisions of the ballot initiative.

“Are we better with opioids, or are we better with this?” Dr. Tillman told the board. “There’s pros and cons both ways.”

Prop. 2 has faced strong opposition from a coalition of groups under the name Drug Safe Utah including the Utah Medical Association, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, state lawmakers, the Utah Eagle Forum, the Episcopal Diocese of Utah and Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake. The initiative came about after patient advocates left frustrated after years of inaction by the Utah State Legislature.

Prop. 3, which would raise the sales tax by .15 percent on non-grocery items, has received big endorsements from groups like AARP, American Cancer Society, the National MS Society and United Way of Salt Lake.

