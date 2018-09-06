× Roy Police looking for endangered missing woman

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Roy Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman with a severe mental disability.

Jerika Nicole Albee’s last known location was Ogden, where she made a financial transaction two days ago.

Police described her as a six-foot-tall Caucasian woman with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt and green yoga pants.

Police said she has a severe mental disability, with the mental capacity of an eight-year-old. She is reported to have none of her necessary medications with her.

If you have seen her, contact Roy Police at 801-629-8221.