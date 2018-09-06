Road closures during Big Cottonwood Canyon marathon Saturday

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The second largest race event in the state of Utah begins at 6:45 a.m. Saturday and will allow for limited access into Big Cottonwood Canyon and other areas until 1 p.m.

The Big Cottonwood Canyon (BCC) marathon and half-marathon expects to draw more than 4,600 runners in its eighth year. This race serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The race path will wind itself in and around Cottonwood Heights, closing north and south access across Fort Union Boulevard and limiting east and westbound traffic.

Businesses along Fort Union Boulevard will be accessible during the race, but patrons will be unable to cross Fort Union Boulevard during the race.

More information can be found at runrevel.com/bcm.