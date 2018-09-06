× Man dies after being hit by car in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A man died after being hit by a car in Millcreek Thursday morning, and police say he was dressed in black and was crossing the street diagonally to reach a bus stop.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. as the man was walking northbound on 3900 South near 3200 East.

Gray said the 60-year-old man began walking diagonally across the street to reach a bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle. Gray said he was dressed all in black when he was hit.

He was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition but later died.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

The incident is under investigation and at this point it is not clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the deadly crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.