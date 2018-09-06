Peach Zucchini Bread to Celebrate Peach Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you believe it's already Harvest Season? Brigham City can; they're up to their necks in ripe, juicy peaches! Enter Miss Brigham City, aka MarKee Brooks, who is here as Miss Peach Queen ahead of Peach Days, to help us use our peach bounty in a sweet, yet healthy, recipe!

Peach Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:

1 Cup Oil

2 Cups Granulated Sugar

3 Eggs

1 Cup Zucchini (shredded)

1 Cup Fresh Peaches (diced)

3 Cups Flour

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

Instructions:

Step 1 - Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Step 2 - Beat oil, sugar, and eggs together

Step 3 - Stir in zucchini and peaches and mix well

Step 4 - Slowly stir in dry ingredients

Step 5 - Grease loaf pan and pour batter into pan

Step 6 - Bake for 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of loaves comes out clean

If you don't feel like baking, enjoy all the peach-centric treats found at Peach Days, happening Friday, Sept. 7 through Sept. 8, 2018 in Brigham City, UT. Attendees can enjoy more than 200 vendor booths, including over 30 food vendors offering dishes such as peach fritters, Dutch Oven peach cobbler, fresh peaches, fresh peach pies, deep-fried peaches, peach smoothies, and peach pulled-pork tacos.

You'll also find more than 900 cars at the free car show, and can participate in a free, interactive concert put on by Party Rock Project Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

If you're all about parades, make sure to catch theirs Saturday at 10 a.m.

Find more information about this celebration going more than 100 years and counting (it started in 1904), while attracting around 40,000 people each year, visit www.peachdays.com.