Mom’s Stuffed Green Peppers

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 medium white onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 1/4 cups uncooked white or brown rice or pearl barley

3 cups tomato sauce, divided

3 large green peppers, cut in half, seeds removed, stem left on

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3/4 cup loosely packed brown sugar

1 cup water

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, onion, garlic, rice or barley and 1 cup of the tomato sauce with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Divide the meat mixture into each pepper half and place in skillet. Cover immediately. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining 2 cups of tomato sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar and water. Mix well. Remove cover from skillet. Pour the sauce over each pepper; cover. Turn heat to low. Cook for one hour. (Note: Check on peppers throughout cooking process. If the liquid sauce evaporates to less than half of the pepper in the pan (about 1” from the bottom), add additional water as needed.)

After cooking peppers for one hour, taste to make sure the rice or barley is cooked and completely softened. If not, continue cooking until rice or barley is softened. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: UT Beef Council