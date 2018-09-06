Man in custody after attempt to run over officer prompts SWAT response in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A suspect is in custody after SWAT responded to an apartment complex in Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

Police were looking for a man who they say tried to run over an officer while fleeing from officers with a gang unit, and SWAT ultimately responded to an apartment complex near 700 South and 300 East.

Things began in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. when officers were observing a home with gang affiliations while looking for a wanted person. During that time they saw a vehicle with stolen license plates park in the driveway and two people inside the home went out to the car.

Police approached at that time to speak to the pair, but they got inside the car and that's when police say things took a frightening turn.

"The driver started the car, threw it into reverse, drove back and rammed into one of our cars and then turned and tried to run over one of the officers that was on foot," Lt. Dave Carcroft of the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police pursued the vehicle to the apartment complex, where the driver and a female passenger got out and fled. Police found the woman and say they later learned the driver, Valentine James Malaki, had returned to his apartment.

Malaki is a known gang member who has a history of carrying weapons, police say, so SWAT responded to the scene. SWAT took a person into custody just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.