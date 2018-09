Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- A mail truck caught fire at a post office in Logan Wednesday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to the U.S. Post Office at 200 North 75 West in Logan shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to a single vehicle. The truck was lined up with several others inside of a concrete garage when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.