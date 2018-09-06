Low- and No-Cost Ways to Give Your Home a Fall Makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let Pinterest fool you; freshening up your home with fall decor doesn't have to be expensive or complicated!

In fact, interior designer Justice Cook of Justice Design Co. says it doesn't have to cost a thing! She found a few native plants outdoors, put them in a Mason jar, and used them as a festive centerpiece!

She also says to focus on items that aren't branded for the season. Avoid items with Halloween characters or pumpkins on them. Instead, opt for timeless colors and textures that say "fall" to you, like soft, velvet throw pillows in a rust orange, a copper serving platter, or an orange-checked flannel tablecloth. This way, she says, you can transition the pieces into different seasons. For example, the rust-colored pillow can go to the bedroom in the spring with a navy comforter; the copper serving platter also looks at home at Easter brunch; and the checked tablecloth works great for a summer picnic.

But the biggest change you can make to your home for Fall has nothing to do with looks. Cook says smell is the No. 1 way to make a big impact for less. She says opt for strong aromas like pumpkin and maple, but make sure to use coconut oil or soy candles to avoid filling your home with perfume-y chemicals.

These are all ways that Cook says help you avoid the whole boxing-up of seasonal items at the change of the season. "I don't do boxes," she says. She makes sure that everything stays in the home and circulates around it in an organic way.

