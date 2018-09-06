LDS Church releases artist rendering of temple to be built in Pocatello, Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an artist rendering showing what their temple in Pocatello, Idaho will look like when construction is complete.

The rendering released Thursday shows a three-story structure with a center spire.

According to Mormonnewsroom.org, the Pocatello Temple will be the sixth LDS temple to be built in Idaho. It will be constructed east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in a new subdivision in Pocatello called Crestview Estates—Division 2.

The temple was first announced in April of 2017 and construction is expected to begin in 2019. Once construction begins, it is estimated the temple will take two to three years to complete.