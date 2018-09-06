BLM closes over 2,000 acres to target shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) coordinated with local communities, county and State government, and Tribes to implement a long-term target shooting closure for 2,004 acres in the Eastern Lake Mountains of Utah.

Lawful hunting, as well as access to or through the Lake Mountains, is still allowed.

The Lake Mountains are the backyard of Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain. This rule, BLM hopes, will improve public safety and conserve Native American petroglyphs. Target shooting opportunities are still available on different public lands nearby.

“The BLM strives to be a good neighbor, which starts with listening to local voices in the communities where we live and work. With the great feedback we received over the course of this effort, I am confident that we’ve struck a balance that ensures public safety and maintains access to shooting sports enthusiasts,” said BLM Deputy Director for Programs and Policy Brian Steed.

A 160 acre public shooting range is currently under development in Utah County. The range is located near the Lake Mountains. Meanwhile, over 3 million acres of public land under BLM Salt Lake Field Office jurisdiction will remain open to target shooting.

