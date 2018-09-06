6 schools in Utah County report norovirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah -- The Alpine school district reported an average absence rate of 10 percent at six different schools Thursday after kids came home with the norovirus.

The six schools are Riverview Elementary, Saratoga Shores Elementary, Mountain Trails Elementary, Brookhaven Elementary, Black Ridge Elementary, and Frontier Middle School.

However, a lot of parents have communicated that they kept their children home out of fear, not because they're experiencing symptoms. While the school district said that is completely fine, they’re hoping to help the Utah County Health Department get accurate numbers regarding the number of children infected. The school district is asking parents to communicate with the district and let them know why they are keeping their child home from school. The school district wants to know if a child has norovirus symptoms, or if parents are just nervous about kids contracting the virus.

In the meantime, Alpine School District’s P.R. Spokesman David Stephenson said school custodians are working around the clock to make sure the campuses are properly disinfected.

“We use a Hi-Vac system in all of our restrooms where we go in with 500 psi of pressure and spray everything down every day to get rid of any germs,” Stephenson said.

The school district said every surface in each of their schools is being regularly disinfected with bleach, ammonia, and other hospital grade disinfectants to try and stop the spread of the virus.

The norovirus is very contagious and can be passed simply by touching the same surfaces that a sick person came in contact with.

Symptoms of norovirus include stomach pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. If your child is showing symptoms, the Utah County Health Department is asking that you don’t send him or her to school for 72 hours after the vomiting and diarrhea have ended.

The Alpine School District sent a letter home to parents, asking them to clarify whether their child is experiencing symptoms, so it can share that information with the Utah County Health Department.

The school district will be sharing more updated numbers with Fox13 on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Utah County Health Department confirmed that a student from an Orem school had contracted norovirus. Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill said it is unknown whether the case is linked to any other outbreaks, because it is unknown if the Orem student had contact with any of those patients.