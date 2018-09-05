Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you been thinking about changing up the design in your home? Wallpaper is making a comeback – and it’s chic and better than ever! We’re not talking those drab, floral designs of decades past either. Designer and blogger Sarah Gibson says there are great timeless wallpaper options that add a sleek, modern pop to your home.

Gibson also says that wallpaper isn’t just for walls! You can use wallpaper to decorate your laundry room, office, stairwell, linen closet and more. There is even a new type of temporary wallpaper that is renter friendly because it is easily removable.

Check out roomfortuesday.com or follow Sarah on Instagram @roomfortuesday for even more simple design tips and tricks to make your home pop.