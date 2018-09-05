UHP releases new fatality numbers for Utah’s ‘100 Deadliest Days’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- More people died on Utah roads this year during the summer than in 2017, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said Wednesday.

In 2017, 90 people died during the 100 Deadliest Days. This year, 102 people died.

Officials with UDOT and UHP say that they are perplexed why the fatality count is higher this year. They say for all intensive purposes, the number of people killed on Utah roads should be going down, due to advances in road and car safety.

"This summer has been absolutely terrible on Utah roads," said John Gleason, UDOT Spokesperson. "We've seen 102 deaths. That's a death every day from Memorial Day weekend through to Labor Day."

Officials with UHP recommended that drivers try to eliminate distractions in their vehicle, and focus more on the roads.