Truth test: Anti-marijuana political ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A radio advertisement opposing the Medical Cannabis initiative in Utah has sparked outrage among proponents of the measure and has led to complaints to radio stations and to the state elections office.

The ad reads:

"An important message about Proposition 2."

"This is Dr. Bill Hamilton. Utah voters are being asked to consider Proposition 2. What proponents claim is medical marijuana. Prop 2 is actually about recreational use, not medical. Medicinal marijuana is already legal in Utah. Your doctor can prescribe it or you can buy it over the counter. Proposition 2 legalizes full plant marijuana and creates a new industry of grow houses and pot shop dispensaries selling edible marijuana with unregulated high levels of the dangerous drug THC. As a physician I can tell you that pot shops and grow houses are not about treating patients. They're about creating a new recreational drug industry in Utah. That's why the Utah Medical Association and the Utah Hospital Association oppose it. Get the facts before you vote. Prop 2 goes too far. Learn more at Truthaboutprop2.com paid for by Drug Safe Utah."

There are three claims in this ad:

Prop two is actually about recreational and not medical marijuana.

Medical marijuana is already legal in Utah by prescription and over the counter.

Prop two creates a new growing/dispensing industry selling edible marijuana with unregulated levels of "dangerous" THC.

Claim 1: Fiction

Claim 1 seems to be based on an understanding that any product containing THC, which can produce the "high" associated with marijuana, is by definition "recreational." Proposition 2 outlines rules for growing, testing, packaging, selling, prescribing and possessing cannabis. Medical marijuana has been part of a national dialogue since the early to mid-1990's. That dialogue is based on an understanding of medical marijuana, defined as the use of marijuana as prescribed by a doctor to treat a medical condition or symptoms. Proposition 2 is clearly written to fit this definition.

Claim 2: Fiction

House Bill 195, passed by the Utah Legislature in the 2018 general session, only allows medical marijuana use by patients whose doctors have diagnosed a terminal illness that will "produce death within six months." Senate Bill 130 allows cannabidiol, or CBD, an extract of cannabis, to be sold over the counter. CBD has been shown to be effective in treating certain conditions, but it is not the only compound in cannabis that seems effective in treating a variety of illnesses and symptoms.

Claim 3: Fudging

It is true that Proposition 2 creates a system to allow for growing and dispensing marijuana products. All 29 states that have allowed marijuana sales for medical or broader use have created such systems. Pharmacies are not able to sell marijuana products because they remain illegal at the federal level. The regulations within Proposition 2 do not focus specifically on the THC content of cannabis products, but the proposition has extensive regulations regarding the production, testing and amount of products allowed to be possessed. It also allows for state regulators to create more rules if circumstances suggest there are issues the proposition doesn't address.

We judge advertisements as Fact, Fiction, or Fudging, but we don't consider it our job to ascribe motives. Being incorrect is different from lying.