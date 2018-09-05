Toast and tomatoes? Chef Todd says yes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your garden overrun with tomatoes? Utah Valley University Chef Todd Leonard shares two delicious ideas to elevate your next get together.

Burrata and Tomato Toast

Recipe courtesy of Chef Todd Leonard

Ingredients:

2 large Heirloom tomatoes, sliced into 8 slices each, seasoned

4 oz. Burrata cheese, whole, seasoned

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon basil, chopped

½ cup pickled onions

2 cups arugula

4 slices sourdough or baguette bread

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon pit seasoning

4 tablespoons balsamic glaze

¼ cup citrus herb vinaigrette

Instructions:

Slice and season the tomatoes with the chopped herbs, pit seasoning and olive oil, set aside.

Brush the bread with the olive oil and season with pit seasoning, toast on char grill on both sides.

Place 4 tomatoes on the toast, then a thin layer of pickled onions and then place burrata cheese in the center.

Toss the arugula with some dressing (vinaigrette) just to coat and place on top of the Burrata cheese.

Drizzle with the balsamic glaze.

Fall Roasted Beets and Goats Cheese Toast

Recipe courtesy of Chef Todd Leonard

Ingredients:

2 large red beets, roasted, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch

1 tablespoon Pit seasoning

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Spread

1 cup goat cheese

2 tablespoons basil leaf, chopped

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Toast

4 ½ inch slices sourdough or baguette bread

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch pit seasoning for each toast

Garnish

½ cup pickled onions

2 cups arugula

¼ cup citrus herb vinaigrette

4 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Instructions:

The day before, roast the beets by rubbing with salt and olive oil and placing in an oven at 300 F. for 1 1/2 hours. Cool overnight. Peel skin of beets off after cooled and slice into 8 whole slices. Season each slice with seasoning, lemon juice and olive oil, allow to marinate.

Mix the goat cheese with the herbs, lemon zest and seasoning and keep cool.

Slice the bread to desired shape, brush olive oil on the bread and season, place on char grill and toast.

Spread goat cheese evenly over the toast in a light coating, top with 3-4 slices of beats, then some pickled onions and then dress arugula with vinaigrette and top the burrata, repeat process for all 4 toasts.

Drizzle balsamic syrup over the top of the toast and serve.

