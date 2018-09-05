Stored ammunition triggers small explosions as Sandy home destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Crews extinguished a house fire in Sandy Wednesday morning that included a series of small explosions.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the area of 8700 South and 1700 East around midnight.

When crews arrived there were several small explosions from ammunition inside the home. After extinguishing the fire, responders learned the home was undergoing renovations.

"There was a lot of debris in the yard, and that`s where the fire appeared to be concentrated, there in the front lawn, and that spread into the house," Battalion Chief Matt Stuebner with the Sandy Fire Department said.

There was no one inside the home when the fire began and the structure is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.