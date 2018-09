× Police locate 18-month-old boy, who went missing in Alpine and Highland area

HIGHLAND, Utah — Police and fire agencies located an 18-month-old boy who went missing in the Alpine and Highland area of Utah County Wednesday night.

Details regarding how the boy was found were not known at the time of this report.

Fire crews are responding to assist police in the search for an 18 month old male in the vicinity of 500 South Alpine Highway. Last known description was he was without clothing. If you see him please call 911 or Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970. — Lone Peak Fire (@lonepeakfire) September 6, 2018