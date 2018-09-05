× Man who allegedly lit himself on fire, injuring four police officers, arrested by U.S. Marshals

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A man wanted for aggravated arson and other charges after allegedly lighting himself on fire in April, resulting in the injury of four Kaysville police officers, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls Wednesday.

Ivison was indicted on Aug. 22 for aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, four counts of assault against a police officer, criminal mischief and assaulting a health care provider.

A warrant was made for Ivison’s arrest after the charges were filed. Details regarding how U.S. Marshals were able to locate him were not available at the time of this report.

Ivison was booked into Davis County Jail Wednesday for one charge of aggravated arson. Bail was set to $50,000.

