Man arrested for punching, biting Provo police officer

PROVO, Utah — A West Jordan man was arrested Tuesday after police said he resisted arrest and bit an officer near his groin, causing “significant injury” to his thigh.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Provo Police Department, an officer arrived at the scene of a traffic accident on Sept. 4 where two vehicle occupants reportedly walked away. The statement says the officer found a vehicle with damage to the front and a damaged Provo City stop sign.

The officer stated that another man in a car came up to him and told him the abandoned vehicle belonged to his friend Travis Fuimaono.

After learning Fuimaono’s name, police said officers were asked to find and contact him. Upon being contacted, however, the probable cause statement said Fuimaono “got upset” and charged after one of the officers, attempting to punch him.

The report states that other officers on the scene attempted to take Fuimaono into custody, which Fuimaono resisted. It was then he bit an officer on the thigh, after punching another in the chest.

Fuimaono was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer in uniform, interfering with an arresting officer and failure to make a written report after an accident.