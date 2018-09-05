Man arrested after ramming truck into Dallas TV station

DALLAS — A man is in custody and a TV station has been partially evacuated after a man crashed a truck into the side of the building and “started ranting” early Wednesday morning.

Fox 4 in Dallas first tweeted about the incident around 6 a.m., saying a man crashed a truck into the wall-to-ceiling windows on the side of their building repeatedly. The man then exited the truck and “began ranting”.

The man also placed several boxes filled with stacks of paper near a side door at the building.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man left a suspicious bag at the scene, and Fox 4 reports most of the personnel inside the building have been evacuated as police work to determine if the contents of the bag are dangerous.

A live view of the scene showed a bomb disposal technician and then a robot approaching the bag, which remains in place by the building as of about 7 a.m MDT.

No injuries have been reported.

Very unsettling waking up to this. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/HPFxEDi2Nc — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 5, 2018

Visit Fox 4 for updates on this story.