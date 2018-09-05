Man arrested after ramming truck into Dallas TV station

September 5, 2018

DALLAS — A man is in custody and a TV station has been partially evacuated after a man crashed a truck into the side of the  building and “started ranting” early Wednesday morning.

Fox 4 in Dallas first tweeted about the incident around 6 a.m., saying a man crashed a truck into the wall-to-ceiling windows on the side of their building repeatedly. The man then exited the truck and “began ranting”.

The man also placed several boxes filled with stacks of paper near a side door at the building.

The man left a suspicious bag at the scene, and Fox 4 reports most of the personnel inside the building have been evacuated as police work to determine if the contents of the bag are dangerous.

A live view of the scene showed a bomb disposal technician and then a robot approaching the bag, which remains in place by the building as of about 7 a.m MDT.

No injuries have been reported.

