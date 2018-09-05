× Man arrested after chase in stolen car with drugs and a gun inside

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A man is likely facing several charges after police chased him in a car reported as stolen through parts of West Valley City.

Detectives say it all started with them learning about a stolen car in the area of 3500 S. and 4400 W.

Officers decided to check out the car on Wednesday morning, but when they arrived they say they saw Jason Hinkson jump into the driver’s seat and take off.

Police chased Hinkson and set up spike strips ahead of him deflating two of his four tires.

Officers say they ended up using a pit maneuver to take out the car Hinkson was driving, bringing the chase to an end around 3100 S. and 5600 W.

Police say Hinkson hopped out of the car and ran away, only to be chased down by a police K-9 and bitten on the leg.

“During a search of the vehicle we found a large amount of drugs, we believe heroin, a loaded firearm, and a vast amount of drug paraphernalia,” said Sgt. Sean Mccarthy with West Valley Police department.

Police say it appears Hinkson has been convicted of some felonies in the past.

First responders took him to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite before booking him into jail.

Police say Hinkson will likely face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from police, and possession of a gun by a restricted person.