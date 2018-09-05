× LDS missionaries to receive assignments online instead of by mail

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new initiative to deliver its mission assignments on the internet instead of by mail.

“By the end of 2018, it is anticipated that nearly all missionaries around the world with reliable internet access will receive their calls online to serve in one of the Church’s 407 missions in more than 150 countries,” a news release from the LDS church said.

The process has been tested in various parts of the world over the past few months, the announcement said, will now be expanded to all of Utah and Idaho.

“Previously, missionary candidates have had to wait days or weeks to receive their mission calls by mail. With this new process, they will receive an email and, in some cases, a text message informing them that their call is ready to open. Once the missionary is ready — with family and friends nearby — they can access their call letter using a smartphone, tablet or computer,” according to the LDS church.

Missionaries will also have access to maps, country information and lists of items to bring.