LDS Church asks for jury trial in woman’s lawsuit alleging sexual assault at the MTC

SALT LAKE CITY — A new court filing asks a judge to set a jury trial in McKenna Denson’s lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a joint scheduling order obtained by FOX 13, Denson’s attorneys and LDS Church attorneys outlined the status of the case.

“The potential for resolution before trial is poor,” David Jordan, an attorney for the LDS Church’s Corporation for the President, wrote. “This case should not be referred to the court’s alternative dispute resolution program for arbitration or mediation.”

Jordan said in the filing that both sides would re-evaluate the odds of settlement in May 2019, but otherwise asked for a 13-day jury trial beginning in March 2020.

Denson is suing the LDS Church, alleging she was raped by then-Missionary Training Center President Joseph Bishop when she was a young sister missionary in 1984. A federal judge dismissed Denson’s lawsuit against Bishop and most of her claims against the LDS Church. However, the judge allowed a claim to continue alleging the Church knew of problems in Bishop’s past but still put him in charge of the MTC.

Earlier this week, Denson showed up at an Arizona church and spoke out against Bishop in a confrontation that was posted on YouTube.