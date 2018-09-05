Feeding Utah with Cyprus Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that one in six children and one in eight adults in Utah face hunger each day? Cyprus Credit Union has teamed up with Utah Food Bank to make sure hungry Utahns get the help they need through its annual Feeding Utah food drive.

The drive runs through September 30th, and so far over 1,000 lbs. of food have been donated! You can still help by donating food at any Cyprus Credit Union location. Some of the most needed items include:

Peanut Butter

Tuna Fish

Canned Stew/Chili

Canned Fruit

Pasta

Boxed Meals

You can also make a monetary donation at any of Cyprus Credit Union’s 18 branches, and that is where the magic really happens. For every dollar donated, Utah Food Bank is able to turn it into $7.48 in goods and services. Donate today, and help feed Utah!