Couch potato? This company will pay you for it

(KSTU) — Love watching TV and sports? A company is offering to hire and pay people to do just that this fall.

HowToWatch.com is looking to pay people who watch more than 100 hours of football each season $2,000.

“Our goal is to hire a TV watching pro (who) knows their way around live streaming platforms and LOVES watching sports, events, news, and other live events,” HowToWatch.com said. “We will task this contracted employee with evaluating the streaming experience on six live streaming platforms over the course of a month. We will use their insights to offer our readers a research-backed list of the best and worst platforms for live streaming.”

For information on how to participate, click here.